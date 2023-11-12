Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal caps 14-point comeback over Ravens

Key Moments:

The Browns fell into a hole early, as QB Deshaun Watson threw an interception on the second play of the game, which S Kyle Hamilton picked off and returned for a touchdown to put the Ravens up 7-0 less than a minute into the game. The struggles continued on the defensive side of the ball, as less than five minutes into the game, RB Keaton Mitchell cut outside and ran for 39 yards for a touchdown and put the Ravens up 14-0 with 10:13 left in the first quarter.

Yet, in the second half, the tide began to change. The Browns offense found the end zone in the third quarter following a 17-play scoring drive. RB Kareem Hunt rushed into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, and then Watson ran in for the two-point conversion to get the Browns within one score.

To start the fourth quarter, the Browns gave up another critical turnover, as James Proche III muffed a punt and the Ravens recovered the ball. The turnover set the Ravens up in the red zone, which they then turned into a touchdown on a 1-yard run from RB Gus Edwards.

The Browns offense continued to fight. With 9:04 left in the fourth quarter, Watson started to run, and threw a short pass to WR Elijah Moore who found the end zone for the touchdown. That touchdown was Moore's first of the season, and it put the Browns back within one score of the Ravens.

The defense followed suit. On the Ravens next drive, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo deflected QB Lamar Jackson's pass and CB Greg Newsome II came down with the ball for the interception. Newsome returned the ball 32 yards for the touchdown. However, Hopkins missed the extra point, so the Ravens held onto a one-point lead, 31-30 with about 7 minutes left in the game.