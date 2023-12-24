K Dustin Hopkins is ruled out after hamstring injury vs. the Texans

Hopkins sustained the injury in the second quarter 

Dec 24, 2023 at 02:29 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Dustin

K Dustin Hopkins is ruled out with a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's matchup against the Texans.

Hopkins injured his hamstring with 12:04 left in the second quarter after he was chasing RB Dameon Pierce on a 98-kick return that resulted in a touchdown.

Hopkins is on the sidelines and currently has two made extra points. He has not attempted a field goal. After the Browns scored a touchdown on a pass from QB Joe Flacco to TE David Njoku, they attempted a two-point conversion with Hopkins as questionable. P Corey Bojorquez then stepped in for the kickoff. The Browns do not have a replacement for Hopkins to attempt field goals.

Related Content

news

QB Joe Flacco and WR Amari Cooper dominate Texans through the air for Browns' 10th win of the season

Browns notch their 3rd straight victory
news

WR Amari Cooper becomes first Browns receiver to break the 1,000 receiving yard mark in consecutive seasons

Cooper caught a 53-yard pass from QB Joe Flacco to break the 1,000-yard mark
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Texans

Watch all of the top plays from Sunday's game
news

Browns announce inactives for Week 16 vs. the Texans

Cleveland will take on Houston at NRG Stadium at 1 p.m. EST
Advertising