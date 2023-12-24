K Dustin Hopkins is ruled out after hamstring injury vs. the Texans

Hopkins injured his hamstring with 12:04 left in the second quarter after he was chasing RB Dameon Pierce on a 98-kick return that resulted in a touchdown.

Hopkins is on the sidelines and currently has two made extra points. He has not attempted a field goal. After the Browns scored a touchdown on a pass from QB Joe Flacco to TE David Njoku, they attempted a two-point conversion with Hopkins as questionable. P Corey Bojorquez then stepped in for the kickoff. The Browns do not have a replacement for Hopkins to attempt field goals.