Former Browns Eric Metcalf, Josh Cribbs nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Modern-Era nominees for the 2024 class. Eight former Browns players were nominated.

KR/PR Josh Cribbs, RB Eric Metcalf, QB Jake Delhomme, RB Jamal Lewis, WR Andre Rison, OT Lomas Brown, LB Karlos Dansby and P Brad Maynard are amongst the names listed who played for the Browns.

Cribbs was a highly accomplished NFL player, having been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and named a first-team All-Pro in 2009. He was also recognized as a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s and inducted into the Cleveland Browns Legends Club. Cribbs scored 11 touchdowns on returns during his career, including eight on kickoffs. At the time of his retirement, this was an NFL record.

Metcalf was drafted in the first round with the 13th overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He played for the Browns from 1989-1994. During his first six seasons with the Browns, Metcalf was a running back, kickoff and punt returner. He set the rookie rushing record for the Browns and returned a kickoff for 101 yards in 1990.

Delhomme, Lewis, Rison, Brown, Dansby and Maynard played for the Browns but had better seasons on different teams. Nonetheless, they are still part of the Browns family.