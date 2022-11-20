Ethan Pocic ruled out vs. Bills with knee injury

Pocic was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt

Nov 20, 2022 at 02:38 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

112022_Pocic

Ethan Pocic has been ruled out of the Browns' Week 11 game against the Bills on Sunday after he suffered a knee injury on the first drive of the game.

Pocic, a second-round pick in 2017 who signed with the Browns this offseason, was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt and didn't return in the first half. He had played every Browns snap at center so far this year as the backup to Nick Harris, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the first preseason game in Jacksonville.

Froholdt is a fourth-year veteran who's played offensive snaps in seven games this season primarily as a guard.

The Browns were already down their other backup center in Week 11, too — Michael Dunn was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a back injury.

Photos: Week 11 - Browns at Bills Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Bills in Detroit in Week 11

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
1 / 75

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
2 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
3 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
4 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
5 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
6 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
7 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
8 / 75

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
9 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
10 / 75

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
11 / 75

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
12 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
13 / 75

A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
14 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
15 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
16 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
17 / 75

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
18 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
19 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
20 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
21 / 75

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
22 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
23 / 75

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
24 / 75

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
25 / 75

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
26 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
27 / 75

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
28 / 75

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
29 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
30 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
31 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
32 / 75

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
33 / 75

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
34 / 75

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
35 / 75

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
36 / 75

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
37 / 75

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The special team during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
38 / 75

The special team during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
39 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
40 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
41 / 75

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
42 / 75

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
43 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
44 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
45 / 75

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
46 / 75

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
47 / 75

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
48 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
49 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
50 / 75

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
51 / 75

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
52 / 75

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
53 / 75

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
54 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
55 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
56 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
57 / 75

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
58 / 75

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
59 / 75

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
60 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
61 / 75

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
62 / 75

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
63 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
64 / 75

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
65 / 75

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
66 / 75

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
67 / 75

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
68 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
69 / 75

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
70 / 75

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
71 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
72 / 75

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
73 / 75

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
74 / 75

A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
75 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns squander too many opportunities, fall to Bills in Detroit

Cleveland suffered from too many self-inflicted mistakes and poor play in the red zone in a loss to Buffalo

news

3 Big Takeaways: Self-inflicted errors lead to another costly loss

The Browns couldn't overcome their own mistakes in critical moments, which led to another disappointing loss to an AFC opponent

news

By the Numbers: Big catches from Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones not enough

Cleveland's WR duo combined for 13 catches and 3 TDs in the loss to Buffalo

news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Bills

Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 11 matchup with the Bills

Advertising