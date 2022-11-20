Ethan Pocic ruled out vs. Bills with knee injury

Ethan Pocic has been ruled out of the Browns' Week 11 game against the Bills on Sunday after he suffered a knee injury on the first drive of the game.

Pocic, a second-round pick in 2017 who signed with the Browns this offseason, was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt and didn't return in the first half. He had played every Browns snap at center so far this year as the backup to Nick Harris, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the first preseason game in Jacksonville.

Froholdt is a fourth-year veteran who's played offensive snaps in seven games this season primarily as a guard.