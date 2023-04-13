FirstEnergy and Cleveland Browns Mutually Agree to End Stadium Naming Rights Agreement

Team’s home stadium set to revert to former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium

Apr 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM
23_STADIUM_PHOTOSHOP
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy Corp. today announced that they have reached an amicable decision to end their stadium naming rights agreement. Terms and conditions of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Together with the Browns, we have worked to enrich our communities while increasing awareness of FirstEnergy as an energy leader. Since we signed this agreement ten years ago, our priorities have shifted as the company evolved from a competitive energy supplier to a regulated utility, and as a result, our corporate initiatives must also evolve," said John Somerhalder, interim president and CEO. "Like the rest of northern Ohio, we remain passionate Browns fans and will cheer them on in upcoming seasons. We also look forward to maintaining our deep relationships with civic, arts and other organizations to bring good energy to our communities."

"We've had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader northeast Ohio community," Dave Jenkins, Haslam Sports Group COO said. "We reached this amicable agreement that is consistent with the productive relationship we have always enjoyed, and we wish FirstEnergy success with their future initiatives. Our home stadium will return to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium."

