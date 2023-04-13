FirstEnergy and Cleveland Browns Mutually Agree to End Stadium Naming Rights Agreement

The Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy Corp. today announced that they have reached an amicable decision to end their stadium naming rights agreement. Terms and conditions of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Together with the Browns, we have worked to enrich our communities while increasing awareness of FirstEnergy as an energy leader. Since we signed this agreement ten years ago, our priorities have shifted as the company evolved from a competitive energy supplier to a regulated utility, and as a result, our corporate initiatives must also evolve," said John Somerhalder, interim president and CEO. "Like the rest of northern Ohio, we remain passionate Browns fans and will cheer them on in upcoming seasons. We also look forward to maintaining our deep relationships with civic, arts and other organizations to bring good energy to our communities."