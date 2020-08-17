Former Browns RB Jason Wright named Washington's team president in historic hire

Former Browns running back Jason Wright became the first Black team president in NFL history Monday when he was hired by the Washington Football Team.

Wright, 38, spent four of his eight NFL seasons with the Browns and retired in 2010 to attend business school. He becomes the youngest president in the league and just the fourth former player to serve in the position.

"I have always enjoyed building exciting new things and taking on the hard, seemingly intractable challenges that others may not want to tackle," Wright said in a statement. "I especially love doing this with organizations who have deep history and values that set a firm foundation. This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me."

Wright attended Northwestern University as an undergraduate and earned his M.B.A. from with high honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business after his retirement.