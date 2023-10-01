Hall of Fame, Browns honor Joe Thomas at halftime during matchup against Ravens

During Sunday's halftime in the Browns matchup against the Ravens, the Pro Football Hall of Fame proudly bestowed Browns legend Joe Thomas with his Ring of Excellence, solidifying his position amongst the game's greatest players. This award perfectly complements his coveted gold jacket and bronze bust, confirming his exceptional legacy in football history.

Fans of the Browns from all over the country celebrated Joe Thomas' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton on Aug. 5 when he received his gold jacket and bronze bust. Now fans had the opportunity to cheer him on once again as he received his 14K gold ring, which featured a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats.

"Thank you to the Johnson family for giving me the privilege of representing all of the fans of this great and historic franchise," Thomas said on Sunday. "With the incredibly proud achievement of being enshrined into the Hall of Fame and the ring of honor for the Cleveland Browns to be able to see my name among the greats all-time in NFL history."

Not only did the Hall of Fame celebrate Thomas, but he was also enshrined into the Browns Ring of Honor on Sunday. He was joined by his wife Annie Thomas and his four children, who ran out of the Browns tunnel with him.

Thomas was selected for the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s. He holds the remarkable record of 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to be the longest streak of any NFL player.