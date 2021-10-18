Haslam Sports Group opens applications for Year 2 of Diversity and Opportunity Fellowship

The Haslam Sports Group announced Monday that it will kick off its second year of its Diversity and Opportunity Fellowship Program, a year-long sports business fellowship that provides a unique, immersive opportunity to high-potential, diverse recent college graduates.

The fellowship began in 2021 and was put in place to improve the pipeline for diverse talent into the sports industry. Individuals spend time between both the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew organizations and are selected based on a nationwide search in collaboration with multiple universities, as well as executives from both the Browns and Crew who assisted with program development and recruiting efforts. Fellows will work with Administration, Marketing, Operations and Sales groups with both teams over a 12-month period.

Haslam Sports Group embraces the positive impact of sports and its unique opportunity to unify communities. Through the Haslam and Johnson families network of industry experience and relationships, their mission is to create world class organizations that achieve sustainable success, provide a best in class fan experience, and give back to their region. They see themselves as stewards of true community assets. HSG looks to invest in strategic sports and entertainment opportunities. Haslam Sports Group's current portfolio includes the Cleveland Browns, Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew SC, and an investment in Misfits Gaming Group, a global esports and entertainment company.