Haslam Sports Group's 'Faceoff on the Lake' headlines multiple hockey games, open skate times at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2023

Haslam Sports Group (HSG) announced today additional events and activations surrounding "Faceoff on the Lake," presented by Meijer, on Saturday, Feb. 18 at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Monsters are now scheduled for an outdoor "home" game at FirstEnergy Stadium, where HSG and Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) will also host contests during the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds of the high school ice hockey state tournament.

HSG will also offer private ice rental windows for local hockey team practices, family and corporate gatherings and other functions, as well timeframes that will be open for public skate with a confirmed reservation. Additionally, HSG and the Browns will work with Browns Give Back and Stay in the Game! Network leadership to create special opportunities for youth and community partners to enjoy the rink and festivities.

"When discussing Faceoff on the Lake, we recognized there were multiple opportunities to engage sports teams and fans from all levels of competition, as well as our entire community," said HSG Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse. "In addition to hosting high school, college and professional hockey games, we have created several weeks of programming that will provide ways for everyone in Northeast Ohio to enjoy the special atmosphere at FirstEnergy Stadium, including through community activations."

The Monsters and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins – the top affiliates of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively – will faceoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 during the "Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic" at FirstEnergy Stadium, the first professional outdoor hockey game in Cleveland. Following a 24-hour presale for Monsters Hockey Club Members; Browns and Columbus Crew Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members; and HSG partners; tickets will be publicly available for purchase at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at clevelandmonsters.com/outdoorclassic.com or by calling 216-420-0000.

"We are thrilled to bring the spectacle of outdoor hockey to Northeast Ohio with the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic at FirstEnergy Stadium," said Mike Ostrowski, President of Franchise Properties for Rock Entertainment Group, which includes the Monsters and the NBA G League's Cleveland Charge. "The home of the Browns will be a fantastic setting for this historic American Hockey League event, and we can't wait to see fans from across the region gather at the lakefront to watch the Blue Jackets' and Penguins' stars of tomorrow battle on the outdoor ice."

"Cleveland is a remarkable sports' city, and the passion of fans in our region is at the heart of it," added Clouse. "Along with the Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium has been home to the U.S. Men's and Women's National Soccer Teams, local high school programs and many major concerts and events, and we know the Monsters and their great fans will bring exceptional energy to the venue during the city's first professional outdoor hockey game."

FirstEnergy Stadium will serve as the host site for select OHSAA Sweet 16 ice hockey playoff games on Feb. 25-26. Four high school programs reaching the Elite 8 will play on Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

More information about opportunities to attend all ticketed events and reserve rink time will be shared as it becomes available.

The Big Ten Network will air the Buckeyes-Wolverines hockey rivalry matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 18 for "Faceoff on the Lake," presented by Meijer. It marks the first-ever hockey game played at the venue.

Tickets to Faceoff on the Lake are available through Ticketmaster or the Browns Mobile App. Fans interested in suite, premium hospitality and group offerings may contact Browns membership services through tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or 440-891-5050.

In 2022, HSG and the Browns once again held multiple major non-football events at FirstEnergy Stadium. Monster Jam played the venue for the first time on July 2, while the stadium also hosted Live Nation's "The Stadium Tour," headlined by Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard (July 14), and Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout Tour," which concluded in front of a sold-out crowd during MGK's first-career stadium performance. The "TopGolf Live Stadium Tour" also came to FirstEnergy Stadium from July 28-31.

Additionally, HSG has hosted various major events in Columbus at Lower.com Field, the OhioHealth Performance Center and Historic Crew Stadium, most recently highlighted by Kenny Chesney's "Here and Now Tour" at Historic Crew Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 18. The venues have also recently collaborated with the OHSAA for high school playoffs and championships matches, including boys and girls soccer and lacrosse.

About Haslam Sports Group