Help send 'Showdawg' to the Ford Hall of Fans in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ray Prisby, better known as "Showdawg," is one of six NFL superfans nominated to be inducted in the 2021 class of the Ford Hall of Fans, which means his Browns fandom will be featured inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The longtime Browns fan was nominated by Browns legend Jim Brown, who recently surprised Prisby with a visit to Prisby's house in Cleveland.

Prisby, a retired Air Force veteran, has been collecting Browns merchandise since 1961 and his house now doubles as a shrine to his favorite team. Prisby only wears brown and orange and serves as an encyclopedic source for Browns information, trivia and more.

"I love to see young Browns fans' faces light up when I give them a Browns gift because it's totally unexpected," Prisby said.