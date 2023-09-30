Introducing the Dawgs Only podcast, a new player-led podcast by the Cleveland Browns

"Obviously, you got to understand your co-hosts, so A-Walk and me, we spend a lot of time together, but it's different when you're on set," McLeod said. "So, I think the chemistry will flow very well over the course of this year. And then the conversation went well. It's not hard when you got a guy like JOK who loves to talk and O, he has good personality. So, they made it easy for us."

McLeod has some experience in the podcasting sphere, as he was on a podcast with the Colts during the 2022 season. Their podcast focused more about the team, recapping games, previewing the upcoming week or discussing stories around the league.

This new podcast adventure is intriguing to McLeod because it's player-driven and designed for the players.

"I'm most excited just to be able to share guys' stories," McLeod said. "I think not too many people in the world know us for who we are and the things that we do outside of the game. So, the podcast kind of gives good perspective of who guys are outside of the building and what they're passionate about – their stories, hobbies, interests. And it's just a way for us to just have a little fun."

Walker said he's learned a fair deal from McLeod about the podcasting space. He's taken the initiative in trying to learn from McLeod and have McLeod mentor him.

The two of them spend time preparing for their podcast talking about who they think would be interesting to have on as a guest and what topics they could discuss.

"Obviously, this is more intimate setting. This is stuff that we do all the time, but you guys are getting a chance to get inside the conversations that we have on a daily basis. For the fans, it's a unique look into us. But for us, it's just regular life," Walker said. "It's normal conversations, which I think makes the best part of it. This isn't a facade. We're not on script. This is nothing like that. This is all authentic and real conversation, real life and just real emotions and feelings."