Jarvis Landry strives to make football a better sport for everyone

As a five-time Pro Bowler and one of the most well-respected leaders in the Browns locker room, Jarvis Landry knows what it takes to be great.

Landry, an eight-year veteran, knows what it takes to inspire others to be great, too, and he's hoping to make football a better, more inclusive sport with those skills.

That's why he hosted the Browns' Girls High School Flag Football Jamboree on Oct. 14, and spent time speaking with girls from six Northeast Ohio high schools who share Landry's love for the sport. The Browns are dedicated toward helping flag football become a fully sanctioned varsity sport available to female student athletes through the OHSAA, and Landry's ongoing participation continues to provide a boost toward achieving that goal.

"I think girls will continue to knock down barriers inside of men's sports," Landry said. "I think if we can continually be safe about how we move forward, it can happen."

Landry, who was also joined at the event by Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson and scouting assistant Riley Hecklinski, has been inspired to be a leader in the push toward knocking down gender barriers in football after the birth of his daughter, Joy, who's 4 years old. He said he'll encourage her to play football and any other sports and activities that she takes interest in as she grows up.

"I always tell my daughter that whatever you want to be, whatever you want to do, we're going to be the best at it," he said. "If that's football, if that's basketball, baseball, piano, swimming — whatever, we're going to be the best at it. That's the same message to these ladies tonight."

Landry is striving to be a role model for anyone who wants to play football and knows how important it can be to have someone to look up to. For him, his older brother, Gerard, was a positive figure in his path to football growing up.

Today, his biggest role model is his teammate and best friend, Odell Beckham Jr.

"He's always been very detailed about how he takes care of his body and has held both of us to a high standard on the field," Landry said.

But to be a true role model in football means to be a shining figure to everyone who is looking to break into the sport — and not just men — which is why Landry was proud to offer his advice and support to a group of girls hoping to continue to break the barriers and make football a better sport for everyone.