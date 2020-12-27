Jedrick Wills Jr. ruled out vs. Jets

Rookie LT is sidelined with an illness

Dec 27, 2020 at 09:27 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

LT Jedrick Wills Jr. was ruled out Sunday with an illness, putting the Browns down another starter for their pivotal Week 16 matchup with the Jets.

Veteran Kendall Lamm is the likely replacement for Wills, who is among the numerous starters who won't be available for Sunday's game. On Saturday, the Browns placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including their top four wide receivers (Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Donovan Peoples-Jones) and two starting linebackers (B.J. Goodson and Jacob Phillips). The Browns also will be without RG Wyatt Teller, who will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Wills was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday but was activated Saturday. This will be his first missed game of the season.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield: "We believe in the guys we have in this locker room, no matter who it is"

Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio speak to reporters after the Browns' Week 16 loss
news

Browns 'did the things you can't do,' leave no room for excuses after loss to Jets

Players and coaches pinned blame only on themselves after falling short in New York
news

Kevin Stefanski: "I will look at how I can be better"

Cleveland's head coach speaks with reporters after the Browns' Week 16 loss
news

By the Numbers: Browns TEs emerge as big targets in game without top WRs

Austin Hooper led the team with 7 receptions for 71 yards in loss to Jets

Advertising