Jedrick Wills Jr. ruled out vs. Jets

LT Jedrick Wills Jr. was ruled out Sunday with an illness, putting the Browns down another starter for their pivotal Week 16 matchup with the Jets.

Veteran Kendall Lamm is the likely replacement for Wills, who is among the numerous starters who won't be available for Sunday's game. On Saturday, the Browns placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including their top four wide receivers (Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Donovan Peoples-Jones) and two starting linebackers (B.J. Goodson and Jacob Phillips). The Browns also will be without RG Wyatt Teller, who will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.