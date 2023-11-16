Jim Donovan will return to the radio booth for Browns vs. Steelers on Sunday

Jim Donovan, "Voice of the Cleveland Browns," will return to the Browns Radio Network booth on Sunday as the Browns face the Steelers in Week 11.

Donovan first announced that he would step away from the Browns Radio Network on Sept. 10 during the season opener against the Bengals to continue his leukemia treatment. At the time, Donovan reassured listeners that he would be a listener himself and would return as soon as possible.

Browns players, staff and many others expressed their support for Donovan following his initial announcement, offering him well wishes and encouragement.

Donovan was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2000, which began a decade-long battle with the disease. He underwent a bone marrow transplant in the summer of 2011, and has been monitoring since. Donovan announced earlier this year that he had a relapse of the leukemia and would undergo a more aggressive treatment.