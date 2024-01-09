K Dustin Hopkins "unlikely" to kick against Houston in first round of playoffs

The Browns may be without their kicker for the first round of the playoffs.

HC Kevin Stefanski said that K Dustin Hopkins is "unlikely" to kick this week. Hopkins has been dealing with a left hamstring injury since Week 16 against the Texans. He suffered the injury following a kickoff in the second quarter, as he attempted to tackle kick returner Dameon Pierce as he returned Hopkins' kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown. Hopkins did not return for the remainder of the game and did not play in Week 17 or 18 of the regular season.

"He's progressing, but I don't think he'll be ready for this week," Stefanski said.

Hopkins finished the regular season 33 of 36 in field goal attempts, and 24 of 26 in extra points. He made all eight 50-plus yard field goal attempts this season, and scored 123 points during the regular season for the Browns.

Following Hopkins' injury, the Browns signed K Riley Patterson to the practice squad, and elevated Patterson for the final two games of the regular season. Stefanski said that elevations reset for the postseason, which would allow the Browns to elevate Patterson for the playoffs.