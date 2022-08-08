Legendary Browns OT Joe Thomas next on the ballot for enshrinement in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Joe Thomas is officially on the docket for the next class of players set to be voted into Canton.

The 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle is eligible for induction next August into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023, a year most Browns fans who enjoyed watching his illustrious career have circled since he retired in 2017. Thomas played his entire 11-year career in Cleveland and was voted a First Team All-Pro in six of them, and his incredible streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps played is believed to be the longest in NFL history. He's considered one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Thomas is widely considered a near-lock for induction in his first year on the modern-day ballot. Other possible first-year modern-day inductees include CB Darrelle Revis, DE Dwight Freeney, LB James Harrison, S Kam Chancellor, OG Jahri Evans, LB NaVorro Bowman, QB Carson Palmer, RB Chris Johnson, RB Matt Forte and P Shane Lechler.

Players from the 2022 ballot still looking for enshrinement include DE Jared Allen, OT Willie Anderson, PR/KR/WR Devin Hester, WR Torry Holt, WR Andre Johnson, LB Zack Thomas, DE/LB DeMarcus Ware, WR Reggie Wayne and LB Patrick Willis.