Long snapper Charley Hughlett signs extension through 2026

Hughlett will continue his eight-year career on the Browns specialists’ squad for another four years

Oct 28, 2022 at 03:42 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Charley Hughlett has been as reliable as they come for the Browns for the last eight seasons, and Cleveland is ready to lock him up for another four more.

Hughlett signed a contract extension with the Browns on Friday that will keep him as their long snapper through 2026.

"It feels great," Hughlett said. "My family and I have made Cleveland our home, and we're excited to be able to stay here for another four years. All three of my kids have been born here, and this place has been a huge part of our lives. It's very exciting."

A starter since 2015, Hughlett has played 120 consecutive games for the Browns and has remained a constant anchor on special teams. He graduated from University of Central Florida in 2012 and had stops with three other NFL teams — starting with the Cowboys and featuring brief stints with the Patriots, Jaguars and Chiefs — before latching on to a starting job with the Browns two years later.

The early-career patience has certainly paid off for Hughlett, 32, who is second-longest tenured player on the Browns behind Joel Bitonio. Now, his career in Cleveland is set to last over a decade.

"This was certainly the goal," he said. "I definitely felt like I had the talent to be able to do it. It took a lot of believing in myself, and obviously my family and friends have helped me along the way. That was a tough period of my life, but obviously being here and staying here was the goal. The time has gone by really quick. I'm just thankful to keep it going."

Hughlett has also been a dependent leader in the locker room. He was named a team captain at the beginning of the season and has been a level-headed veteran for P Corey Bojorquez and rookie K Cade York, who were each new additions to the Browns this year and have found success.

"Charley has a great temperament, and he'll do whatever he can do to help them get better," special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said. "That's the most impressive thing about Charley — he's so unselfish. He wants Cade to do well, and he wants Corey to do well. He's always looking to make sure he gives the best play to the holder, the kicker and the punter that he can make."

That's what made Hughlett so reliable, and it's why the Browns wanted to keep him as a core piece of their special teams for the future.

"We've set our roots down here," Hughlett said. "My kids love it, and it's really nice to know we'll be here for another four years."

Photos: Charley Hughlett through the years

A look back at some top photos of long snapper Charley Hughlett after he signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Browns through 2026.

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) signs a contract extension at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 28, 2022.
1 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) signs a contract extension at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
2 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 in the preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium.
3 / 29

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 in the preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.
4 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
5 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
6 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) with fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
7 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) with fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
8 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
9 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
10 / 29

Running back Nick Chubb (24), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 in the preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium.
11 / 29

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 in the preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Lauren Bacho
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
12 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
13 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) on November 7, 2019.
14 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) on November 7, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.
15 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Greg Joseph (17), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Punter Britton Colquitt (4) during practice on August 26, 2019
16 / 29

Kicker Greg Joseph (17), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Punter Britton Colquitt (4) during practice on August 26, 2019

Matt Starkey
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
17 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice on September 24, 2021.
18 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice on September 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.
19 / 29

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
20 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
21 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Travel to Atlanta on October 1, 2022.
22 / 29

Travel to Atlanta on October 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
23 / 29

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
24 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Travel to Tampa on August 22, 2019
25 / 29

Travel to Tampa on August 22, 2019

Matt Starkey
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
26 / 29

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns on December 9, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 29

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns on December 9, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Travel to Baltimore on September 28, 2019
28 / 29

Travel to Baltimore on September 28, 2019

Matt Starkey
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
29 / 29

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
