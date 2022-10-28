Long snapper Charley Hughlett signs extension through 2026

Charley Hughlett has been as reliable as they come for the Browns for the last eight seasons, and Cleveland is ready to lock him up for another four more.

Hughlett signed a contract extension with the Browns on Friday that will keep him as their long snapper through 2026.

"It feels great," Hughlett said. "My family and I have made Cleveland our home, and we're excited to be able to stay here for another four years. All three of my kids have been born here, and this place has been a huge part of our lives. It's very exciting."

A starter since 2015, Hughlett has played 120 consecutive games for the Browns and has remained a constant anchor on special teams. He graduated from University of Central Florida in 2012 and had stops with three other NFL teams — starting with the Cowboys and featuring brief stints with the Patriots, Jaguars and Chiefs — before latching on to a starting job with the Browns two years later.

The early-career patience has certainly paid off for Hughlett, 32, who is second-longest tenured player on the Browns behind Joel Bitonio. Now, his career in Cleveland is set to last over a decade.

"This was certainly the goal," he said. "I definitely felt like I had the talent to be able to do it. It took a lot of believing in myself, and obviously my family and friends have helped me along the way. That was a tough period of my life, but obviously being here and staying here was the goal. The time has gone by really quick. I'm just thankful to keep it going."

Hughlett has also been a dependent leader in the locker room. He was named a team captain at the beginning of the season and has been a level-headed veteran for P Corey Bojorquez and rookie K Cade York, who were each new additions to the Browns this year and have found success.

"Charley has a great temperament, and he'll do whatever he can do to help them get better," special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said. "That's the most impressive thing about Charley — he's so unselfish. He wants Cade to do well, and he wants Corey to do well. He's always looking to make sure he gives the best play to the holder, the kicker and the punter that he can make."

That's what made Hughlett so reliable, and it's why the Browns wanted to keep him as a core piece of their special teams for the future.