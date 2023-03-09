Mock Draft Roundup: D-Line and 1 WR among most common picks for Browns

Next week is a big one on the NFL calendar — free agent signings and other transactions will take over headlines as the new league year begins on March 15, although the action will truly begin March 13 when the league enters its legal tampering period.
Draft talk will largely be tabled for most of the week as a result, which is why we're ending this week with another look at mock drafts to see which players are being linked to the Browns with their first pick of the draft at No. 42 overall.
Once the free agency dust settles, it'll be interesting to see how these projections change. But for now, here's who draft analysts are picking to land in Cleveland.
The pick: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
The analysis: Anudike-Uzomah totaled 19.5 and eight forced fumbles in his last two seasons.
The pick: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
The analysis: Eisner writes that Smith "is a great run-blocker who has the size and strength to be a force up front."
The pick: WR Josh Downs, UNC
The analysis: Downs caught 19 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Tar Heels and was a 1,000-yard receiver in each of those seasons.
The pick: DT Gervon Dexter, Florida
The analysis: Iyer writes that Dexter is "disruptive and athletic with some pass rush upside." He had 10.5 sacks across three seasons with the Gators.
The pick: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
The analysis: Benton tallied 4.5 sacks and 36 tackles — 10 of which were for a loss — last season with the Badgers.