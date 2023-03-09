Mock Draft Roundup: D-Line and 1 WR among most common picks for Browns

Taking a look at who is being mocked to the Browns one week before free agency begins

Mar 09, 2023
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Next week is a big one on the NFL calendar — free agent signings and other transactions will take over headlines as the new league year begins on March 15, although the action will truly begin March 13 when the league enters its legal tampering period.

Draft talk will largely be tabled for most of the week as a result, which is why we're ending this week with another look at mock drafts to see which players are being linked to the Browns with their first pick of the draft at No. 42 overall.

Once the free agency dust settles, it'll be interesting to see how these projections change. But for now, here's who draft analysts are picking to land in Cleveland.

Zac Jackson - The Athletic

The pick: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

The analysis: Anudike-Uzomah totaled 19.5 and eight forced fumbles in his last two seasons. 

Jaime Eisner - Draft Network

The pick: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

The analysis: Eisner writes that Smith "is a great run-blocker who has the size and strength to be a force up front."

Luke Easterling - USA Today

The pick: WR Josh Downs, UNC

The analysis: Downs caught 19 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Tar Heels and was a 1,000-yard receiver in each of those seasons.

Kyle Lindemann - Rotoballer

The pick: WR Josh Downs, UNC

The analysis: Lindemann believes Downs will bring "deep playmaking speed" to the offense and would complement Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News

The pick: DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

The analysis: Iyer writes that Dexter is "disruptive and athletic with some pass rush upside." He had 10.5 sacks across three seasons with the Gators.

Walter Cherepinsky - WalterFootball

The pick: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

The analysis: Cherepinksy also tabbed the Browns to select RB Chase Brown in the fourth round.

The 33rd Team

The pick: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

The analysis: Benton tallied 4.5 sacks and 36 tackles — 10 of which were for a loss — last season with the Badgers.

