Mock Draft Roundup: D-Line and 1 WR among most common picks for Browns

Next week is a big one on the NFL calendar — free agent signings and other transactions will take over headlines as the new league year begins on March 15, although the action will truly begin March 13 when the league enters its legal tampering period.

Draft talk will largely be tabled for most of the week as a result, which is why we're ending this week with another look at mock drafts to see which players are being linked to the Browns with their first pick of the draft at No. 42 overall.