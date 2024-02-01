Myles Garrett named Sporting News' Defensive Player of the Year for 2023

The list of accolades continues to grow for Browns DE Myles Garrett and his 2023 season, as he was named The Sporting News' Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.

He was also selected for the Sporting News 2023 NFL All-Pro Team. He was the only Browns' player named to the All-Pro Team.

Garrett's impact on the Browns defense this season played a significant role in their collective success as a top defense in the NFL. He excelled in the pass rush, as well as in stopping the run.

He recorded a team-high 14 sacks this season, and added four forced fumbles, 42 tackles – with 33 solo tackles – 17 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits and three passes defended. Garrett is the only active player with 10 or more sacks in each of the past six seasons and became the seventh player in NFL history to record 10 or more sacks in a season in six consecutive seasons.