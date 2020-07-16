Myles Garrett ready to 'lead the pack' after solidifying future in Cleveland with contract extension

Myles Garrett isn't viewing his contract extension solely as a reward for what he's done in his first three years with the Browns.

The five-year extension Garrett signed Wednesday is certainly well-earned — he's already seventh in franchise history with 30.5 career sacks — but Garrett, one of the best defensive ends in the league, doesn't think he's close to hitting the ceiling Cleveland saw when it drafted him No. 1 overall in 2017.

To Garrett, that's what the extension is for. He's 24 years old and has plenty of room to improve, and he's ready to prove it in a Browns uniform.

"I don't want to be the same player I was last year. I want to be better," Garrett said Thursday in a video call with local reporters. "I have a chance to solidify myself as one of the top two players in the league, and hopefully I'm not considered No. 2. I have that to prove next year, and we got to show that this talent can come together and win some big games."

Garrett was a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year last season after he totaled 10 sacks in his first 10 games. His season was cut short due to suspension, but Garrett was on pace to break the franchise's single-season record of 14 sacks, set by Reggie Camp in 1984.

In his rookie season, Garrett made seven sacks — including a sack on his first professional snap — despite missing five games due to injuries. In 2018, Garrett played all 16 games and finished sixth in the league with 13.5 sacks. He's one of just a few NFL defenders who are practically shoe-ins to register double-digit sack totals every healthy season.

Add in the fact that Garrett is first in team history in sacks (30.5), QB hits (65) and tackles for a loss (32) for a player in their first three seasons, and it's easy to see why the Browns wanted to make Garrett the highest-paid defender in the league.