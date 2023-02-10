NFL names league rushing title after Jim Brown

The honor is fitting for the award, as Brown still stands as one of the league's all-time greatest rushers nearly six decades after his career ended. Brown, who spent nine nine years with the Browns from 1957-65, is 11th on the league's all-time rushing leaderboard with 12,312 career rushing yards and led the league in rushing yards in eight of his nine NFL seasons. He also is sixth in league history with 106 career rushing touchdowns. He won the league MVP award three times, including his rookie season, and is the only player in league history to win the award as a rookie.