RB Nick Chubb ignites crowd as Dawg Pound Captain

To the surprise of fans, RB Nick Chubb arrived at Cleveland Browns Stadium for Thursday Night Football against the Jets. Despite not being suited up, Chubb energized the crowd as the Dawg Pound Captain before the big game. Fans in the stadium erupted in cheers as Chubb emerged from the tunnel.

As this week's Dawg Pound Captain, Chubb pulled out his Batman mask, and fans roared. Chubb then took out a Jets-themed guitar from its case. He then swung the guitar and smashed it against the amp three times as fans cheered moments before kickoff.