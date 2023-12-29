RB Nick Chubb ignites crowd as Dawg Pound Captain

Chubb returned to Cleveland Browns Stadium for the second time this season since his season-ending injury

Dec 28, 2023 at 09:18 PM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

To the surprise of fans, RB Nick Chubb arrived at Cleveland Browns Stadium for Thursday Night Football against the Jets. Despite not being suited up, Chubb energized the crowd as the Dawg Pound Captain before the big game. Fans in the stadium erupted in cheers as Chubb emerged from the tunnel. 

As this week's Dawg Pound Captain, Chubb pulled out his Batman mask, and fans roared. Chubb then took out a Jets-themed guitar from its case. He then swung the guitar and smashed it against the amp three times as fans cheered moments before kickoff.

Chubb played two games this season before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Steelers on Sept. 18. In six seasons, Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards on 1,238 attempts, scoring 48 rushing touchdowns and averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He has been selected to four Pro Bowls and one Second-Team All-Pro.

