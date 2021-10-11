Nick Chubb nominated for NFL's Ground Player of the Week for 2nd time in 2021

Chubb delivered his best performance of the season Sunday in Los Angeles by rushing for 161 yards and one touchdown

Oct 11, 2021 at 11:27 AM
Nick Chubb delivered his best performance of the season Sunday in Los Angeles by rushing for 161 yards and one touchdown, which came on a 52-yard run that was the longest of the season — and one of Chubb's all-time best.

That's why he's among the nominees for FedEx Ground Player of the Week, his second nomination of the season.

Chubb's competition will be Tennessee's Derrick Henry and Jacksonville's James Robinson.

The Browns leaned heavily on Chubb to help them keep pace in a wild high-scoring affair against the Chargers, who defeated the Browns 47-42 despite Cleveland out-gaining Los Angeles with 531 yards. No Browns player accounted for more of those than Chubb, who last totaled over 160 yards on Sept. 29, 2019, against Baltimore.

Voting is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

