Nick Chubb nominated for NFL's Ground Player of the Week

Nick Chubb powered the Browns to a Week 2 win Sunday behind a performance that featured 95 yards and one rushing touchdown, a smooth 26-yard run to the end zone that sealed the final 31-21 result.

That's why Chubb is among the nominees for FedEx Ground Player of the Week, his first nomination of the season but far from his first since taking over as Cleveland's top running back in 2018.

Chubb's competition will be against Dallas' Tony Pollard and Tennessee's Derrick Henry.

The Browns heavily relied on Chubb and RB Kareem Hunt to help them finish against the Texans and protect quarterback Baker Mayfield, who suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the game but didn't miss a snap. The Browns, however, turned up the frequency on their runs to ensure Mayfield wouldn't take any big hits, and they delivered.

No performance was bigger than the one from Chubb, who is now tied for the NFL lead with three rushing touchdowns and fifth in the NFL in rushing yards.