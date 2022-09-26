Nick Chubb up for Ground Player of the Week honors for third straight week

There's no denying it now — Nick Chubb has been the best running back in the NFL to start the 2022 season.

He's on the ballot for Ground Player of the Week honors for the third consecutive week as a result, and it's no surprise to see him as a candidate again after he built another dominant performance Thursday night against the Steelers with 23 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown. He's topped 100 yards in two of three games to start the year, and he currently sits first on the league rushing leaderboard with 341 yards.

He's the only running back this year who's been up for the Ground Player of the Week vote every week, too. This week, he joins Chicago's Khalil Herbert and Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson. Fans can cast their votes here.