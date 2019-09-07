Otto Graham statue unveiled during Browns' #NFL100 Fantennial Celebration

Pro Football Hall of Famer and all-time Browns great Otto Graham was listed at 6-foot-1.

As of Saturday, the top of his head is now a towering 11 feet tall.

With several of Graham's family members in attendance, including his wife Beverly, numerous Browns alumni and surrounding fans, the long-awaited statue of Cleveland's legendary quarterback was unveiled Saturday outside of FirstEnergy Stadium.

"This is very exciting for me and for my family – 39 members of my family who have come with me today," Beverly Graham said. "It is exciting to look around right now and see all the Cleveland fans that have come to see it, too. I am just so happy about it and that Otto is remembered."

It goes without saying that you could run out of breath listing Graham's accomplishments during his illustrious 10-year career in Cleveland, one that saw 10 title game appearances and seven championships along the way.

Starting with the expected sellout crowd for Sunday's season opener between the Browns and the Tennessee Titans, those who may be unaware of the man who set the bar for Cleveland quarterbacks will now recognize his greatness each time they pass by on their way into or around the stadium.