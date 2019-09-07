Otto Graham statue unveiled during Browns' #NFL100 Fantennial Celebration

Pro Football Hall of Famer and all-time Browns great Otto Graham was listed at 6-foot-1.
As of Saturday, the top of his head is now a towering 11 feet tall.
With several of Graham's family members in attendance, including his wife Beverly, numerous Browns alumni and surrounding fans, the long-awaited statue of Cleveland's legendary quarterback was unveiled Saturday outside of FirstEnergy Stadium.
"This is very exciting for me and for my family – 39 members of my family who have come with me today," Beverly Graham said. "It is exciting to look around right now and see all the Cleveland fans that have come to see it, too. I am just so happy about it and that Otto is remembered."
It goes without saying that you could run out of breath listing Graham's accomplishments during his illustrious 10-year career in Cleveland, one that saw 10 title game appearances and seven championships along the way.
Starting with the expected sellout crowd for Sunday's season opener between the Browns and the Tennessee Titans, those who may be unaware of the man who set the bar for Cleveland quarterbacks will now recognize his greatness each time they pass by on their way into or around the stadium.
"Otto's leadership, dedication and success has deserved this recognition as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Browns Executive Vice President and Owner JW Johnson said. "A Browns legend, a member of our ring of honor and now this statue that will join the great Jim Brown here at FirstEnergy Stadium."
The Browns announced they will unveil a statue of former QB Otto Graham outside of FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday. Check out some photos from his playing days
The NFL will be announcing its 100 greatest players throughout the season. Don't be surprised to see Graham on the list at some point.
While his accolades earned him the statue, Graham, who died in December 2003 at the age of 82, will be remembered most for the person he was, not the football player.
"He wasn't some big legend in my eyes or the rest of my family," Graham's grandson Ryan Van Name said. "He was just grandpa. Never once would you hear him say while going out and meeting different people, 'Do you know who I am?' That wasn't like him. He was humble. He was honored to be a part of this great team."
That honor will now remain permanent outside of FirstEnergy Stadium.
Otto Graham Statue Quick Facts:
- Material – Bronze with stainless steel metal support
- Total statue height – 11 feet (132 inches)
- Figure height – 7', 6" (90 inches) ; 8' (96 inches) if standing upright
- Figure width – 8' (96 inches)
- Base height – 3' (36 inches)
- Base length and width – 6', 3" (75 inches) x 2', 10" (34 inches)
- Statue weight – Approximately 1,000 lbs.
- Size of unveiling cloth – 28' in diameter
- Time from commissioning through creation to unveiling – Approximately six months
- Location of statue creation – Deming Art LLC in Lakewood, Ohio
- Miles traveled for delivery – Approximately 4 miles