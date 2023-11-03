QB Deshaun Watson will start Week 9 vs. Cardinals 

QB Deshaun Watson will make his return and start Sunday's game against the Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Watson was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Watson rested during the week leading up to Week 8 against the Seahawks to continue his rehab process for his right shoulder injury and did not play in Seattle. He then returned to practice on Wednesday of this week.

"Every day has been a ramp up," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "Making progress every day. Limited the first couple of days, but really good practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. I think that was really important and I thought he did a nice job."

Stefanski thought that Watson looked "good" when throwing this week in practice. On Wednesday and Thursday, Watson was limited in his first-team reps, but took all of the first-team reps on Friday. In the open period on Thursday, Watson went through drills and made a number of throws to receivers and tight ends.

OC Alex Van Pelt felt better about Watson heading into the week after he watched him throw on Wednesday. Watson was also able to drive the ball downfield at practice on Wednesday.

Stefanski said they took each day and evaluated how Watson was feeling and how he was doing. In the end, it came back to seeing Watson go through a strong week of practice and that Watson felt comfortable with the shoulder.

Watson thought that his shoulder responded well to his work in practice on Wednesday. He also noticed the velocity in his throwing improve and believed the arrow was trending upwards.

"I feel good," Watson said on Thursday. "The process, like I said before, has been going up. We're right on track where we need to be for what I feel like. So just communicating with all the doctors and all the coaching staff and make sure we are doing all the steps that we need to make sure that whenever that time is, I step on the field ready to play."

Stefanski said that he does not believe that Watson will have to wear added protection or a brace on his shoulder. He's confident that Watson could make any of the throws necessary in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.