David Bell grabs 2 TDs in 4th quarter for late offensive spark in Browns loss to Bengals

The Browns put their first points of the game on the board in the fourth quarter. On a fourth-and-4 with 8:45 left in the fourth quarter, Driskel threw a deep pass to Bell in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown reception. Then, with 2:39 left in the game, Driskel connected with Bell once again for a 24-yard touchdown pass.

The Browns struggled offensively throughout the first half, as Driskel threw two interceptions. The first came on the third play of the game when Driskel threw a pass intended for WR Cedric Tillman and was picked off. The Browns were held scoreless in the first half and were not able to get within field goal range at the end for the second quarter to put points on the board.

The Browns defense struggled throughout the first half, as they gave up 24 points on two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown by RB Joe Mixon. However, they stepped up in the second half and limited the Bengals to one touchdown the rest of the way.

The Browns defense had a key moment early in the game on the Bengals' fourth play of the game, as S D'Anthony Bell picked off a pass intended for WR Tyler Boyd. Boyd tipped the ball, trying to come down with the pass, and Bell batted the ball down to himself and caught the pass to give the ball back to their offense.

