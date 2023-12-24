QB Joe Flacco and WR Amari Cooper dominate Texans through the air for Browns' 10th win of the season

Key Moments:

The Browns offense capped off an exceptional day in the passing game with a two-point conversion pass attempt from Flacco to Cooper to give the Browns their 36-7 lead after RB Kareem Hunt rushed 1 yard for the team's fifth touchdown of the day. As they fought through adversity losing K Dustin Hopkins to a hamstring injury, the Browns had to turn to two-point conversions following touchdowns, and they found ways to convert those attempts.

However, the Browns defense saw a bit of a slip in the fourth quarter, as they allowed back-to-back scores for the Texans. Houston had a successful onside kick with 6:11 left in the fourth quarter following a touchdown. The recovery of the onside kick led to another offensive drive from the Texans, and eventually to their second touchdown of the quarter with 4:15 left in the game. After only allowing the Texans to score a 98-yard touchdown on a kickoff return, the Browns defense gave up 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.

The Browns defense did have some key defensive stops and plays throughout the game. With less than 2 minutes left in the third quarter, S Duron Harmon picked off QB Case Keenum's pass his second interception of the day. The other came in the final 30 seconds of the first half on a first-and-10 when DT Shelby Harris got his hand on the ball to deflect a Keenum pass that was ultimately intercepted by LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The passing game led the way for the Browns offense. Flacco connected with Cooper in the third quarter for a 7-yard pass in the end zone to give the Browns a 28-7 lead.

Flacco also connected twice with Cooper for deep passes in the first half. In the second quarter, Flacco connected with Cooper on a 75-yard touchdown pass. On the opening drive of the game, Flacco threw a 53-yard pass to Cooper. A few plays later, RB Jerome Ford took a direct snap and ran for 4 yards into the end zone for the touchdown.