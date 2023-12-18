QB Joe Flacco nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 15

For the second consecutive week, QB Joe Flacco was nominated for the FedEx Air Player of Week 15. He was also previously nominated in Week 14 after throwing for 311 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars.

In Week 15, Flacco led the Browns in a comeback win against the Bears. After struggling through the first three quarters throwing three interceptions, he completed 11 of 13 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He connected with WR Amari Cooper for a 51-yard touchdown pass to tied the game at 17 a piece.

He finished the game completing 28 of 44 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns. Flacco's presence at the helm of the offense in the fourth quarter led the Browns to a 20-17 win over the Bears. Flacco has also led the Browns to back-to-back wins in his first three starts.

The FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are in its third decade, honoring the top NFL quarterbacks and running backs during the season. Flacco was named a nominee alongside Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield – who completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns – and Lions QB Jared Goff – who completed 24 of 34 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns.

Weekly winners will be selected by fans, who have the chance to vote for the top quarterback and running back each week.

This season, the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week Awards are working with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.

Over the course of the season, select HBCUs will receive grants totaling more than $100,000 to support needs-based scholarships through the 2024-2025 school year. FedEx has donated more than $200,000 to directly support needs-based scholarships to HBCU students over the past two seasons. The FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards program has donated over 1 million dollars to various non-profits, charities, hospitals, and other humanitarian organizations in total.