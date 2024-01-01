QB Joe Flacco nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 17

Flacco is up for the award for the fourth consecutive week since Week 14

Jan 01, 2024 at 01:44 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Joe Flacco does it again.

After winning the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 16, Flacco is once again nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 17. It's the fourth consecutive week that Flacco has been up for the award, dating back to Week 14 in just his second start with the Browns.

On Thursday Night Football against the Jets, Flacco led the Browns to a 37-20 win that would clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.

The Browns scored on the opening drive of the game after Flacco connected with TE David Njoku twice for a total 64 yards of the 75-yard drive. He then found RB Jerome Ford on short 7-yard pass for the touchdown to put the Browns on the board. In the second quarter, Flacco threw a short pass to WR Elijah Moore for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Then, with less than two minutes left the second quarter, Flacco found Ford again for a 50-yard touchdown pass completion that extended their lead to 34-14.

Flacco finished the game completing 19 of 29 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. He threw 296 of those 309 passing yards in the first half of the game.

The FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are in its third decade, honoring the top NFL quarterbacks and running backs during the season. Flacco was named a nominee for Week 17 alongside Ravens QB Lamar Jackson – who completed 18 of 21 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns – and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott – who completed 26 of 38 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns.

Weekly winners will be selected by fans, who have the chance to vote for the top quarterback and running back each week.

This season, the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week Awards are working with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.

Fans can vote here for the FedEx Air & Ground Players of Week 17.

