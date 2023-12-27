QB Joe Flacco wins FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 16

Third time's a charm!

The NFL announced on Wednesday that QB Joe Flacco has been voted the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 16.

In Week 16 against the Texans, Flacco started off with a 53-yard pass to WR Amari Cooper on the opening drive. He connected with Cooper during the second quarter on a 75-yard touchdown pass, as well as a 7-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Flacco also found TE David Njoku for a touchdown in the second quarter. Flacco finished the game completing 27 of 42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

He has led the Browns to three consecutive wins in his first four stats, as well as capturing their 10th in of the season with the 36-22 victory over the Texans.

Flacco was also nominated for the FedEx Air Player of Weeks 14 and 15, where in each game he threw for over 300 passing yards.

By winning the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week Awards, FedEx will proudly work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to make a $2,000 donation in Flacco's name to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).