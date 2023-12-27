QB Joe Flacco wins FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 16

Flacco threw for 368 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Browns' 36-22 win over the Texans

Dec 27, 2023 at 03:54 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Third time's a charm!

The NFL announced on Wednesday that QB Joe Flacco has been voted the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 16.

In Week 16 against the Texans, Flacco started off with a 53-yard pass to WR Amari Cooper on the opening drive. He connected with Cooper during the second quarter on a 75-yard touchdown pass, as well as a 7-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Flacco also found TE David Njoku for a touchdown in the second quarter. Flacco finished the game completing 27 of 42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

He has led the Browns to three consecutive wins in his first four stats, as well as capturing their 10th in of the season with the 36-22 victory over the Texans.

Flacco was also nominated for the FedEx Air Player of Weeks 14 and 15, where in each game he threw for over 300 passing yards.

By winning the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week Awards, FedEx will proudly work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to make a $2,000 donation in Flacco's name to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Over the course of the entire season, select HBCUs will receive grants totaling more than $100,000 to support needs-based scholarships through the 2024-25 school year.

