Raising Cane's, Browns team up for Thursday fundraiser to benefit HSGOTW, African American Football Coaches Association

Raising Cane's is teaming up with the Cleveland Browns for a fundraiser Thursday to benefit the High School Football Game of the Week and the African American Football Coaches Association!

You can show your support by stopping by any of Raising Cane's eight Northeast Ohio locations, including their newest location in North Olmsted. From 4 p.m. – close Thursday, 15 percent of all sales will be donated to this great cause!

Participating locations include:

Lakewood: 14115 Detroit Ave. - (216) 867-6606

Rocky River: 21330 Center Ridge Rd. - (440) 236-0271

Strongsville: 14356 Pearl Rd. - (440) 783-9231

Brooklyn: 5180 Tiedeman Rd. - (216) 777-3717

Kent: 1801 E Main St. - (330) 968-1311

North Canton: 5455 Dressler Rd NW - (330) 437-1150

Boardman: 450 Boardman Poland Rd. - (234) 228-6364

North Olmsted: 25821 Brookpark Road

The African American Football Coaches Association (AAFCA) has spearheaded a number of initiatives to advance equality, safety, and equity in the African American community. The Browns are proud to partner and highlight the Build the Bridge program, of the AAFCA along with Coach Mac Stephens, Kahari Hicks, and Damion Creel. Build the Bridge strives to create a coalition of coaches, players, parents, administration and community members to foster the success of student-athletes through social-emotional, educational, and athletic advancement. The program creates opportunities for all team members to build relationships and mutual respect between diverse communities, regardless of their race, class or creed. #BeTheSolution

ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL GAME OF THE WEEK

The Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week (HSGOTW) returns this fall for the eleventh consecutive year, with Ohio Cat as the program's presenting partner and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Raising Cane's as the program's associate partners. Since the program began, nearly 8 million votes have been submitted across ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns official Twitter account for weekly match-ups!

HOW DOES THE PROGRAM WORK?

Each week, four panelists nominate a game for the HSGOTW poll, where fans then vote to determine which match-up will be featured. The winning match-up receives extended game coverage across the Browns website and social media channels. This year's panelists are Matt Fontana, Jason Gibbs, Andrew Gribble and Chomps.