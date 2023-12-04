Rams pull away in 4th quarter to down Browns in LA

For Flacco's first game at the helm, it was a decent showing of what he can contribute. Flacco believed he had "a lot left in the tank," and OC Alex Van Pelt had a high level of confidence in Flacco's throwing ability after the week of practice. Throughout the game, Flacco showed just that. He made smart decisions and found his pass catchers, spreading the ball around to multiple players. He threw deep passes and moved the ball downfield. He finished the game completing 23-of-44 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and one sack. The late-game interception was a tough pill to swallow, considering how well Flacco played in his first game with the Browns for a majority of the game.