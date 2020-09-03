Relive Baker Mayfield's dazzling debut on a special Saturday night broadcast

Sep 03, 2020 at 10:44 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
090320_baker

It was a night Cleveland will never forget.

The Browns' 2018 victory over the Jets not only snapped a far-too-long winless streak, but it also served as the dazzling debut of QB Baker Mayfield, who led Cleveland to a 21-17 comeback victory before a captivated, Thursday Night Football audience.

News 5 will give fans a chance to relive the game in full when it broadcasts the replay Saturday at 8 p.m.

Mayfield, who was thrust into action when Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion, completed 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards and also converted a two-point conversion in the third quarter on a pass from Jarvis Landry. Late in the fourth quarter, Mayfield directed a 15-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Carlos Hyde that provided Cleveland a four-point advantage with 2:04 remaining. In the game's waning moments, Terrance Mitchell recorded his first interception with the Browns, rookie Sam Darnold to thwart a last-minute comeback attempt as Cleveland claimed its first win since Christmas Eve of 2016.

Read more about the game.

Related Content

Browns fans can now buy season tickets to Buffalo Wild Wings' customized Dawg Pound
news

Browns fans can now buy season tickets to Buffalo Wild Wings' customized Dawg Pound

Browns release 4 players
news

Browns release 4 players

Cleveland's roster is down to 75
#BrownsCamp Daily: Stefanski explains roster philosophy with cutdown day looming 
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Stefanski explains roster philosophy with cutdown day looming 

Get caught up on all you might have missed from Wednesday's action in Berea
JoJo Natson excited for chance to do more than just shore up Browns' return game 
news

JoJo Natson excited for chance to do more than just shore up Browns' return game 

The speedy wide receiver is a 'football player," Stefanski says

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising