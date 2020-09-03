Relive Baker Mayfield's dazzling debut on a special Saturday night broadcast

The Browns' 2018 victory over the Jets not only snapped a far-too-long winless streak, but it also served as the dazzling debut of QB Baker Mayfield, who led Cleveland to a 21-17 comeback victory before a captivated, Thursday Night Football audience.

Mayfield, who was thrust into action when Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion, completed 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards and also converted a two-point conversion in the third quarter on a pass from Jarvis Landry. Late in the fourth quarter, Mayfield directed a 15-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Carlos Hyde that provided Cleveland a four-point advantage with 2:04 remaining. In the game's waning moments, Terrance Mitchell recorded his first interception with the Browns, rookie Sam Darnold to thwart a last-minute comeback attempt as Cleveland claimed its first win since Christmas Eve of 2016.