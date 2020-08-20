Relive the Browns' memorable 2002 win vs. Atlanta on special Saturday broadcast

Aug 20, 2020 at 07:50 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
082020_falcons
Scott Boehm

One of the best moments in "new" Browns history will be back on TV this Saturday.

News 5, the Browns' official preseason TV partner, will broadcast the team's 2002 playoff-clinching win over the Falcons. It will start at noon and air in its entirety.

ClevelandBrowns.com will also have the full replay of the game available.

The memorable, 24-16 victory ultimately put the Browns in the playoffs, but they weren't able to celebrate when the game concluded. It was only after the Jets beat Green Bay later in the day when Cleveland officially had its first trip to the postseason of the new era.

William Green rushed for a whopping 178 yards, 64 of which came on a game-sealing run with 3:53 to play that evoked Jim Donovan's famous "Run William Run!" call from the radio booth. The Browns stuffed the Falcons on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the game's final moments to seal their ninth victory of the season.

Related Content

11 questions for new Browns WR/return specialist JoJo Natson, who takes his craft seriously
news

11 questions for new Browns WR/return specialist JoJo Natson, who takes his craft seriously

The former Akron standout signed with Cleveland in March
#BrownsCamp Daily: One week in the books, plenty more in store
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: One week in the books, plenty more in store

Get caught up on all you might have missed from Thursday's practice
Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 6 of Browns Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 6 of Browns Training Camp

OBJ snags a deep pass in double coverage to close out a better day for the offense
Browns continue shuffle of linebackers in 'top to bottom' competition
news

Browns continue shuffle of linebackers in 'top to bottom' competition

LBs coach Jason Tarver is giving each linebacker a chance to prove themselves through the first week of team practices

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising