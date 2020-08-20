Relive the Browns' memorable 2002 win vs. Atlanta on special Saturday broadcast

One of the best moments in "new" Browns history will be back on TV this Saturday.

News 5, the Browns' official preseason TV partner, will broadcast the team's 2002 playoff-clinching win over the Falcons. It will start at noon and air in its entirety.

ClevelandBrowns.com will also have the full replay of the game available.

The memorable, 24-16 victory ultimately put the Browns in the playoffs, but they weren't able to celebrate when the game concluded. It was only after the Jets beat Green Bay later in the day when Cleveland officially had its first trip to the postseason of the new era.