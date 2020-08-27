Relive the Browns' Monday Night romp over the Giants on special Saturday night broadcast

Aug 27, 2020 at 11:11 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
082720_giantsgame

One of the Browns' best Monday Night moments can be relived Saturday on News 5.

News 5 will air the Browns' 2008 victory over the Giants in a special Saturday night broadcast. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and the game can also be viewed on ClevelandBrowns.com.

For those who can't quite remember, the Browns took down the defending Super Bowl champions in convincing fashion before a nationally televised audience. The Week 6 matchup was tight until the fourth quarter, when the Browns rattled off 15 unanswered points on a Braylon Edwards touchdown catch and an Eric Wright pick-six of Eli Manning. The win was Cleveland's second of the season while the Giants had their 4-0 start to the season stymied with the loss.

