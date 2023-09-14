Relive the Browns season opener with full game highlights

Week 1 Win: Browns 24, Bengals 3 | Sideline to Sideline

Sep 14, 2023 at 01:55 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

The Browns had a thrilling season-opener with a 24-3 win over the Bengals, and now you can relive all the highlights. Be sure to catch the best moments from the game in the newest "Sideline to Sideline."

 Experience game day like never before with cinematic angles of the game and post-game interviews with QB Deshaun Watson, DE Myles Garrett and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

See the best highlights that led to their dominant victory, such as WR Elijah Moore's 19-yard run from the backfield, Watson's rushing touchdown, RB Nick Chubb's best runs and Garrett's big fourth-quarter sack to seal the game.

Related Content

news

Dawand Jones "can't wait" for his first start and is ready to compete against T.J. Watt

Browns are confident in Jones to play well in Week 2 against Steelers
news

Bud Light: Mini Camp Sweepstakes 

Winners will get to participate in a skills and drills mini camp
news

Spin the Taco Bell Prize Wheel for a chance to win multiple prizes

The deadline to spin is Oct. 19
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Browns vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football on Sept. 18, 2023
Advertising