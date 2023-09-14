Relive the Browns season opener with full game highlights

The Browns had a thrilling season-opener with a 24-3 win over the Bengals, and now you can relive all the highlights. Be sure to catch the best moments from the game in the newest "Sideline to Sideline."
Experience game day like never before with cinematic angles of the game and post-game interviews with QB Deshaun Watson, DE Myles Garrett and head coach Kevin Stefanski.
See the best highlights that led to their dominant victory, such as WR Elijah Moore's 19-yard run from the backfield, Watson's rushing touchdown, RB Nick Chubb's best runs and Garrett's big fourth-quarter sack to seal the game.