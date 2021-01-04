Rematch! Browns ready to face Steelers again in 1st round of playoffs

Same teams.

Different location.

Even bigger stakes.

That's the setup for the Browns' first trip to the postseason since 2002, as they'll square off with the Steelers — the team they beat Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium to clinch a playoff berth — at Heinz Field. The Browns, at 11-5, earned the AFC's No. 6 seed with their 24-22 victory over the Steelers on Sunday. Pittsburgh, which clinched the AFC North last week and finished the season 12-4, carries the No. 3 seed. The game is set for Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

"I am just excited to play football around this time of year," WR Jarvis Landry said. "It doesn't matter who we play."

It's not only a rematch of Sunday's game, but also the Browns' last trip to the playoffs, when they faced the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the 2002 Wild Card round and ultimately fell in a wild one, 36-33. Dating back to the AFC Division Round matchup following the 1994 season, the Browns will have faced the Steelers three straight times in the postseason, and they've all been in Pittsburgh.

Back in present time, the Browns and Steelers split their regular season series for a second straight year. Pittsburgh handed the Browns their worst loss of the season Week 6 (38-7), and the Browns picked up the victory they absolutely had to have Sunday.

Now, they'll play again with everything on the line for both sides.