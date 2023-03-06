Seven Browns players to participate in NFL's offseason professional development program

The NFL has launched a new offseason professional career development program for its players, and multiple Browns players are taking advantage of its opportunities.

Seven Browns players, which lead all NFL teams, plan to participate in the program, which supports players and their families during their playing experience and beyond, and will attend the behind-the-scenes experiences to learn more about entertainment, sports business and the music industry. All trips and tours will be held in March.

"The NFL Career Tours gives our players an opportunity to see beyond the football field and prepare for their future by networking and learning the key elements to advance in various industries," said Ron Brewer, Browns Director of Player Engagement. "We are excited that our players have decided to take advantage and will support them in every way to help them grow and succeed in areas outside of our game."

D'Anthony Bell and David Bell will each attend a tour of the Fifth Season and Hidden Empire in Los Angeles to gain an all-access look into all facets of the entertainment industry, including acting, casting for roles, directing, financing, producing and distributing movies.

Daylen Baldwin, Mike Harley Jr. and Tae Davis will travel to Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, for a look at the sports business industry, including product development, marketing and branding. They will also tour Nike's state-of-the-art campus.