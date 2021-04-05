Special 75th Anniversary edition of 'Browns Breakdowns' takes fans inside the film room with Browns Legends

Browns Breakdowns is back for 2021, and we're taking a look back before we dive into the future.
Last year, Browns Breakdowns featured in-depth analysis of the team's draft picks, and it will do so again after the team makes its picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. In the weeks leading up to the draft, we're unveiling a series of "Legends" episodes, which will focus on the best players who donned the brown and orange over the past 75 years. Nathan Zegura will be joined by Browns position coaches and some of the spotlighted former players to break down film and highlight the players' everlasting impact.
We've already released two episodes, starting last week with Joe Thomas and continuing today with Bernie Kosar. Here's the rest of the schedule for the Legends edition of Browns Breakdowns, which will be available on the Browns' website, mobile app and YouTube channel.
Already Released
Thu, April 1: Joe Thomas
Mon, April 5: Bernie Kosar
Coming Soon
Thurs., April 8: Hanford Dixon
Mon., April 12: Josh Cribbs
Thurs., April 15: Otto Graham
Mon., April 19: Paul Warfield
Thurs., April 22: Jim Brown