Special 75th Anniversary edition of 'Browns Breakdowns' takes fans inside the film room with Browns Legends

Last year, Browns Breakdowns featured in-depth analysis of the team's draft picks, and it will do so again after the team makes its picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. In the weeks leading up to the draft, we're unveiling a series of "Legends" episodes, which will focus on the best players who donned the brown and orange over the past 75 years. Nathan Zegura will be joined by Browns position coaches and some of the spotlighted former players to break down film and highlight the players' everlasting impact.