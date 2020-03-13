Statement from Browns on COVID-19 update

Mar 13, 2020 at 10:23 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
031320_helmett

Statement from Browns spokesperson on COVID-19 update:

We continue to monitor and discuss matters related to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Northeast Ohio and beyond with the leadership of University Hospitals and the Ohio Department of Health. Through the guidance of local and state medical professionals, we have implemented multiple proactive measures to help ensure the health and wellness of our staff members and their families.

In addition to the elimination of travel by air for our scouting and coaching staff announced yesterday, we have directed the majority of our employees to work from home or remotely in an effort to help limit person-to-person contact.

We will remain in close communication with NFL leadership and medical experts to determine optimal decisions as we consistently evaluate the impact of coronavirus and the ever-evolving local and national landscape. 

As we address this challenging situation as a shared community, we strongly encourage everyone to stay informed and to follow the best practices and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Ohio Governor's Office and state and local medical professionals.

