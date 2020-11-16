Statement from Cleveland Browns on player's positive COVID-19 test

Team facility is closed while contact tracing is being conducted

Nov 16, 2020 at 12:05 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
111620_helmet

Statement from the Cleveland Browns:

"This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Per our NFL-NFLPA standard protocols, the individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."

