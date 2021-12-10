Sugardale and Meijer team up to give away Browns Season Tickets to a lucky winner

Sugardale and Meijer are teaming up to give one (1) grand prize winner a pair of Browns Season Tickets for one (1) year plus the chance to kick a field goal at the Bengals vs. Browns game Jan. 9, 2022. If the field goal attempt is good, the prize will increase to Browns Season Tickets for 10 years!

To see how you can enter, visit your local participating Meijer, head to the refrigerator section and check out the Sugardale display. While you're there, don't forget to pick up some Sugardale meats.

In addition to the grand prize winner, two (2) second-place winners will receive a Browns, Sugardale and Meijer prize pack worth $50.

Campaign runs from December 12, 2021 to December 26, 2021

Participating Northeast Ohio Meijer Locations

Sandusky, OH

Columbus, OH

Westerville, OH

Reynoldsburg, OH

Grove City, OH

Marysville, OH

Canal Winchester, OH

Delaware, OH

Stow, OH

Avon, OH

Mentor, OH

Brimfield, OH

Lorain, OH

Boardman, OH

Seven Hills, OH