Sunday's 'Browns Live: Training Camp' moved to 10 a.m.

Aug 16, 2020 at 08:10 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Sunday's edition of "Browns Live: Training Camp" has been moved to 10 a.m.

Cleveland's practice, which was originally scheduled for 2 p.m., has been moved to the morning in hopes of avoiding inclement weather.

As a result of the practice change, Sunday's episode of "Building the Browns" will premiere at 12:30 p.m. on the Browns' YouTube Channel. It will still air at 11:30 a.m. on News 5 in the Cleveland area.

"Browns Live: Training Camp" will replay throughout the day on the Browns' website, the Browns' mobile app and YouTube.com/Browns.

Airing on the Browns' websiteMobile AppYouTube channelTwitter and Facebook pages, "Browns Live: Training Camp" is hosted by Nathan Zegura and Browns Alumnus WR/KR Josh Cribbs. The duo breaks down everything that occurs on the Berea practice fields in real time as the Browns prepare for the 2020 season, as well as conduct interviews with special Browns guests each day.

