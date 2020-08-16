Sunday's 'Browns Live: Training Camp' moved to 10 a.m.

Sunday's edition of "Browns Live: Training Camp" has been moved to 10 a.m.

Cleveland's practice, which was originally scheduled for 2 p.m., has been moved to the morning in hopes of avoiding inclement weather.

As a result of the practice change, Sunday's episode of "Building the Browns" will premiere at 12:30 p.m. on the Browns' YouTube Channel. It will still air at 11:30 a.m. on News 5 in the Cleveland area.

"Browns Live: Training Camp" will replay throughout the day on the Browns' website, the Browns' mobile app and YouTube.com/Browns.