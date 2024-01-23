T Dawand Jones named to PFWA All-Rookie Team 

The PFWA announced their 2023 All-Rookie Team on Tuesday, and rookie T Dawand Jones was a part of the list.

The Browns first drafted Jones in the fourth round as the 111th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but his role quickly changed early in the regular season.

Jones stepped into a starting role in Week 2 of the regular season against the Steelers after the Browns lost starting T Jack Conklin to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. In his first start, he matched up with Steelers LB T.J. Watt; but he found a way to limit Watt, as Jones did not allow a sack and gave up one quarterback hit and four hurries to Watt.

He also dealt with some injuries throughout the season, as he missed Week 10 against the Ravens with knee and shoulder injuries. Jones also missed Week 14, and on Dec. 11, HC Kevin Stefanski announced that Jones would be out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Jones was officially placed on injured reserve on Dec. 12.

Yet, the Browns saw growth from Jones over the course of his rookie season, stepping into a starting role and carrying his own as a part of their offensive line.

"I've seen Dawand make great strides on and off the field," Stefanski said in December. "That offensive line room, obviously, with the coaches, with the players, that's a room that is great for a young player to be in to see how you operate, how you prepare, how you work. And I thought he got better as the season went on."