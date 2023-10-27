The winding journey of QB P.J. Walker from scout team kick returner and XFL to the Browns

Walker signed with the Browns on Sept. 4 to the practice squad after the Bears waived Walker on cutdown in August. In his time with the Browns, he's been elevated to the active roster three times this season. As Walker entered a new team and adjusted, he had a few familiar faces from his time with the Colts in Ventrone, LB Anthony Walker Jr. and LB Matt Adams to make his transition easier.

"It felt good just to know them," Walker said. "And it's just good just to have that feeling and you ain't walking into a locker room that you don't know nobody. So that was the best feeling for me."

He has played two games with the Browns, starting against the 49ers in Week 6 and came in for Watson in Week 7 against the Colts and finished the game. He helped quarterback the Browns to back-to-back wins, completing 33-of-66 passes for 370 yards. He's thrown three interceptions and been sacked four times. Yet, he's also made big plays and executed in clutch moments.

"He's just got that gamer in him," Ventrone said. "I think he's an instinctive football player. He makes plays with his feet. He's got a strong arm, and obviously he's done a good – since he left us in Indy, back in whatever that was. I think '19 was his last year there. He's done pretty well. So, when I found out were going to get him here, I was excited to have him."

Through the last few weeks, Walker has grown more comfortable in the Browns offense. Every rep has been important for him to learn the system as fast as he can. OC Alex Van Pelt said he was impressed with Walker after Wednesday's practice when he took first team reps with how sharp he and the offense looked.

Throughout the last few weeks, Walker has relied on Watson, and said that he talks with Watson almost after every period of practice. He wants to understand what Watson sees and how he would go about some of the plays when he is out there, putting himself in Watson's shoes.

He's also relied on his communication with Stefanski, whether in practice, meetings or games to establish that dialogue. Stefanski said that he spends a lot of time in the quarterback room and in extra meetings with the intention to not only understand what they are about off the field, but also but they are comfortable with on the field.

Walker will start his second game this season against the Seahawks when the Browns travel to Seattle for Week 8. And his teammates are ready for him to lead their offense.