“There ain’t any ‘ifs’ — we’re coming back”

Off the field, Williams and Delpit became even greater pals by playing video games. Or maybe they became enemies. It depended on which game they were playing.

First, they played Fortnite, a cartoon-oriented game where 100 online players are dropped onto an island and battle until one team is left standing. Delpit and Williams were strong players at first until the game became one of the most popular video games in the world and the competition grew harder and harder.

"We used to get dubs back-to-back-to-back-to-back," Williams said. "That was before people got good at the game. When they got good, we got off. We couldn't take it, man."

Their next venture was with NBA 2K. But rather than playing together, Williams and Delpit invited their own friends and created separate teams. Williams played with his friends from back home. Delpit played with former LSU teammates Justin Jefferson and Jamal Pettigrew.

One side seemed to be a bit better than the other.

"We would go back and forth," Delpit said. "You know how the games go."

"It wasn't back and forth," Williams said, remembering some of the blowouts from his team.

Delpit sighed.

"Nah," he said. "His homies at home, all they'd do is play the game. That was all they did. It is what it is."

Williams and Delpit thought they'd be on separate teams when they'd reach the NFL, too. Williams declared for the draft first in 2019. He was one of the top cornerback prospects of the class and had high hopes of falling in the first round, but he didn't get selected until the Browns drafted him 46th overall.

"We were all surprised he went in the second round," Delpit said. "We were like, 'It's Greedy. He's one of the best.'"

A year later, Delpit found himself in a similar spot.

He, too, had hopes of landing in the first round in 2020 and was considered one of the top safeties of the class. He was the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner, after all, which is given to the top defensive back in college football.

Instead, he wasn't selected until the Browns drafted him 44th overall, just two slots ahead of where Williams landed the previous year.

But once they heard their name called in the draft and put on their Browns hats, neither Williams nor Delpit cared. Their NFL dreams had come true, and with it came a reunion neither thought was going to happen when they became secondary forces in Baton Rouge.