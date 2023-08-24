Watch for the Wendy's Game Day Weather Report and score an offer for a free small frosty or small chili

Aug 24, 2023 at 01:31 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_23_WendysWeather_CampaignLaunch_2560x1440

Watch for the Wendy's Game Day Weather Report every Browns game day and score a coupon for a free small frosty or small chili from Wendy's at the following, participating Northeast Ohio locations. Click on the links below to view your coupon or show the cashier an ad you saw for the offer on social media or on the Browns mobile app.

Promotion Details

If the temperature at kick off is 50 degrees or above at the location of the game, fans can redeem a free small frosty (with any purchase) by printing the coupon or showing the cashier an ad you saw for the offer on social media or the Browns mobile app. Click here for the free small frosty coupon.

If the temperature at kick off is 49 degrees or below at the location of the game, fans can redeem a free small chili (with any purchase) by printing the coupon or showing the cashier an ad you saw for the offer on social media or the Browns mobile app. Click here for the free small chili coupon.

Each coupon is only valid on Browns 2023 regular season game days and the day following the game.

Click here to view all participating Wendy's locations.

