Watch for the Wendy's Game Day Weather Report and score an offer for a free small frosty or small chili

Promotion Details

If the temperature at kick off is 50 degrees or above at the location of the game, fans can redeem a free small frosty (with any purchase) by printing the coupon or showing the cashier an ad you saw for the offer on social media or the Browns mobile app. Click here for the free small frosty coupon.

If the temperature at kick off is 49 degrees or below at the location of the game, fans can redeem a free small chili (with any purchase) by printing the coupon or showing the cashier an ad you saw for the offer on social media or the Browns mobile app. Click here for the free small chili coupon.