Why joining BEST Crowd Management could be a ticket to a great opportunity

Apr 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
BEST Crowd Management provides a full array of event-staffing and crowd-management services for top venues and major events throughout North America. From professional sporting events, such as the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, along with political gatherings, concerts, conferences, conventions, collegiate events and other large affairs, BEST is there to keep the energy going while keeping everyone safe.

Opportunities are now available to become ushers, ticket takers, event security team members and countless other positions that proudly represent the City of Cleveland and other major cities across the country. You can follow the path of Joseph Praisler, a longtime Browns fan from Medina who has thrived as an employee at BEST Crowd Management.

Joseph has been a Browns fan since the early 60's and joined the his local "Browns Backers" chapter to support and cheer on the team for each game. In doing this, members of the FirstEnergy Stadium operation team inquired of his interest in working within the stadium. He started his venture as an usher assisting patrons to the different areas of the stadium. Joseph has worked and been a part of the FirstEnergy Stadium experience since 2012, assisting with temporary event security services and ensuring all patrons have a wonderful experience. Joseph displays great people skills and true dedication to his job and the people he helps on a daily basis, whether it's a game day or non-game day. Joseph constantly reminds the staff, "What kind of worker are you? One that utilizes your head or your back," meaning they should take time and pride in your work, pursue excellence in what you do and commit to remaining reliable. Joseph is currently 73 years old and displays commitment and compassion like his first day on the job. 

Click here to apply for positions that stretch from the 2021 NFL Draft and beyond!

